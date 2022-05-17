Infinix Note 12 VIP is first phone from Infinix to come with 120W fast charge

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in the US, which comes with support for the latest 120W fast charging tech that brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus are offering with their high-end phones. Infinix is providing support for this at a much lower price point. The device offers a mid-range chipset and packs a larger display. Here's everything you need to know.

The Infinix Note 12 VIP is priced at $299 in the US, which is around Rs 23,190 in India when converted. It is currently unknown whether the brand will bring the device to the Indian market or not. But, we do expect it to arrive in the country, considering India is one of the key markets of Infinix. The mid-range handset is expected to cost more in India. It could fall under Rs 30,000 price segment, considering the specifications it offers.

Infinix Note 12 VIP: Specifications, features

The device has a 6.7-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution and 360Hz touch sampling rate. This one has an AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset that is powering phones under Rs 20,000 price segment. The chip is being used by the Realme Narzo 50, which is a 4G phone.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel Cinemagic primary camera. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, Infinix has added a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and videos using the front camera.

The new Infinix smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that has support for 120W charger. The company is claiming that the bundled charger can offer around 100 percent charge in about 17 minutes. The Infinix Npote 12 VIP is also equipped with features like dual speakers that are tuned by DTH tech to offer a better 3D sound experience to users. The handset runs on Android 12 out of the box. The new Infinix phone offers dual X-axis motors for better tactile feedback while gaming. There is also a nine-layer grapheme cooling system.