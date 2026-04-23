Infosys bring OpenAI’s AI coding and automation tools to its platform: What it means for engineers

OpenAI has teamed up with India’s one of the biggest IT service giants, Infosys, to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools into the Topaz AI platform. The IT firm stated that these AI tools will help clients in software development, reduce manual work through automation, and roll out AI systems at scale, beginning with software engineering, and more.

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According to Infosys press note, the partnership will target high-impact business areas and will combine tools such as Codex (for AI-assisted coding), workflow automation tools, prebuilt AI agents, and Infosys’ own poly-AI systems and governance frameworks.

AI companies are increasingly partnering with big IT services firms to roll out AI across enterprises more effectively. This has now become a larger industry trend. Previously, OpenAI partnered with HCLTech; meanwhile, Infosys has also similarly partnered with Anthropic.

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With the partnership, OpenAI can tap into a huge network of enterprise clients worldwide. Currently, Infosys operates in more than 60 countries, and it already serves several businesses. This way, OpenAI can get an easy channel to distribute its AI tools. In addition, the tools will give companies an edge to move from experimentation to using AI at scale in real operations.

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Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenAI, said, “Infosys's deep expertise in large-scale software transformation enables enterprises to deploy Codex across areas like legacy code modernisation, code review automation, vulnerability detection, and application development, while extending its impact to the systems and workflows where knowledge work gets done.”

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Infosys is increasing its focus on AI, and it's also being beneficial as it reported Rs 25 billion in AI-driven revenue for the December quarter, contributing roughly 5.5% to its overall earnings. However, Infosys’s stock has dropped sharply this year, and its shares have fallen by over 22% due to lower growth expectations, growing fear of AI, and economic instability due to US-Iran tensions.