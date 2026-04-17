OpenAI’s Codex gets computer control, memory upgrade, and more: What you need to know

OpenAI has announced a significant update for its AI coding assistant, Codex. The update aims to transform Codex into a more reliable partner for developers, that moves beyond its ability as a code generator. This development comes amidst increasing competition in AI coding tools, with rivals like Anthropic gaining attention with products such as Claude Code.

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One of the major new features is the ability for Codex to use a computer in the background. The AI can now interact with your computer by viewing the screen, clicking, and typing, allowing it to work across various applications autonomously. This capability assists in tasks like testing applications, adjusting frontend designs, or using tools without APIs. Additionally, multiple AI agents can operate concurrently without disrupting ongoing work.



OpenAI, in a blog post, said, "Multiple agents can work on your Mac in parallel, without interfering with your own work in other apps. For developers, this is helpful for iterating on frontend changes, testing apps, or working in apps that don’t expose an API."

In addition, the desktop app now comes with a built-in browser, allowing users to directly comment on webpages to guide the AI. Codex can also generate and edit images using the GPT-image-1.5 model. OpenAI has also added over 90 new plugins that combine skills, app integrations, and MCP servers, providing Codex with enhanced ways to gather context and take action across various tools.

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Other notable features include memory and automation. Codex can now remember user preferences and past work information to enhance future tasks. It can also schedule tasks for later and resume long-running work automatically over extended periods.

These updates are being rolled out to users of the Codex desktop app signed in with ChatGPT. Personalisation features, including context-aware suggestions and memory, will soon be available to Enterprise, Edu, and users in the EU and UK. Initially, the computer use feature is available on macOS, with plans to extend it to EU and UK users shortly.