Instagram now lets users record Reels for 90 seconds

Instagram is now allowing users to record Reels for 90 seconds, which was earlier limited to 60 seconds. Reels was launched nearly two years ago, when TikTok was banned in India, and since then, this is the first time that Instagram has extended the time frame for its short video platform Reels.

Instagram has also added several other features, such as templates, interactive stickers, fresh sound effects and the ability to import your own audio. The latest update with new features is available for both iOS and Android. Users can simply head on to their respective play stores to install the update.

Since the time Reels were available in India, the photo sharing platform has added several updates to enhance the overall user experience. By adding these features, Instagram is trying to make Reels more interactive than ever before. Instagram is adding these features amid reports of ByteDance working with partners to bring TikTok back to the country. The company hasn't revealed any official details yet.

By extending the time frame to 90 seconds, Instagram explains it wants to give Reels users more room to show their visuals and story. "You will have more time to share more about yourself, film extra behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into the nuances of your content, or whatever else you want to do with that extra time," Instagram said in an official blog post.

Earlier this week, Instagram added a new alert feature called Amber alert, which allows users to see and share notices of missing children in their area. The Amber alert tool has been developed in partnership with organizations like the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the National Crime Agency in the UK, the Attorney General's Office in Mexico, the Australian Federal Police and more, the company explained.

