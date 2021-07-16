iPad Pro 11-inch review in five points: The best tablet in 2021 you can buy?

iPad Pro models this year have got the company's M1 chip, which means you can expect the same MacBook-like performance and battery prowess. What you may be disappointed with is the design that remains more or less similar to the 2018 and 2020 models. But there's a lot that goes in favour of the iPad Pro 11-inch.

The iPad Pro 11-inch price in India starts at Rs 71,900 for the primary Wi-Fi 128GB model and goes up to Rs 170,900 for the 2TB version. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at Rs 85,900 for the 128GB model and goes up to Rs 184,900 for the 2TB model.

Talking about whether the iPad Pro 11-inch can replace your laptop, well, it is close to doing that as the new Pro model feels more like a personal computer than ever before and we have said the same in as many words in our review which you can read here. The iPad Pro 11-inch review delves in-depth into the device's overall performance, but this is also a long read. If you want some takeaways, then the M1 iPad Pro is a beast in terms of everyday performance, offers a stunning display panel, can last more than most Windows laptops, and has features like Centre Stage for video calls to give it an edge.

Here's a quick recap of the iPad Pro 11-inch review in five points that will be handy for you if you are short on time.

Point 1: One of the biggest upgrades that the new iPad Pro models have got this year has to be the under the hood M1 processor. The company's chip is already available on a bunch of devices, including the MacBook Air, Pro, iMac, and more. The iPad Pro 11-inch is the latest to join the elite gang alongside the larger 12.9-inch model. This year, it was the first time Apple gave out RAM figures for one particular reason to tell the users that the M1 iPad Pro is no less powerful than any modern-day laptop. The performance is top-notch, be it for multitasking, gaming, video or image editing or watching multimedia on the go. The iPad Pro can handle all that and some more with ease. The iPad Pro models this year come in 8GB and 16GB RAM options, where 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB get the 8GB memory while the top trims get 16GB. The iPad Pro is a beast, right from battery performance to whatever limits I could push it to in terms of everyday use. If you need a lighter laptop and want it to be extremely portable, then the iPad Pro is for you.

Point 2: Apart from the M1 chipset, if there's anything else that makes this tablet a must-buy, it must be the display. The iPad Pro 11-inch features a Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with 2388x1668 pixels screen resolution. The tablet comes with a ProMotion display tech offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a stunning panel. The true prowess of the display can be noticed when watching 4K content on YouTube or different OTT platforms. It produces vibrant colours and texts, as well as images, appear crisp. Another highlight of the iPad Pro is the all-new 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the front that allows Face ID integration and Centre Stage. A fantastic tool for people who are attending video calls on the go as the Centre Stage feature puts you at the centre of your video calls. During the review, I tried out a few video calls where I was moving around in the frame, and the ultra-wide camera automatically panned to keep me in the shot.

Point 3: If there's an accessory that makes the iPad Pro much more capable, then it has to be the Magic keyboard. It is the perfect companion you would ask for and offers an impressive typing experience and a trackpad not to let you miss your laptop. The Magic Keyboard comes in Black and White colours, and if you can maintain the White one, then it looks like a fantastic combo. The accessory also offers a dual-hinge design for the iPad Pro that allows you to adjust between 90 to 130 degrees for a perfect viewing angle. During the review, it was fun typing on the Magic Keyboard, and it helped me do a lot of things that I relied on my laptop for.

Point 4: One of the biggest things to keep in mind when planning to buy an iPad Pro M1 is that it may cost nearly the same as a laptop and more than the M1 MacBook Air if you also plan to buy the Magic Keyboard. For example, the base iPad Pro 11-inch comes at Rs 71,900, and when you add the Magic Keyboard (Rs 27,900) to the overall package, then the combined price comes out as Rs 99,800, which is far more than the base model of the MacBook Air that retails in India at Rs 92,900. However, what the iPad Pro M1 offers is the portability advantage as well as additional usability scenarios where the tab can be far more productive than your laptop. If you're a power user and do not want to compromise with your video edits or other heavy-graphic work, then the iPad Pro 11-inch is a great option, but then remember it comes at a cost.

Point 5: The only thing that's stopping iPad Pro M1 from showcasing its true prowess is the iPadOS, which still needs some refinements to make it a great laptop alternative. While the iPad Pro 11-inch is closest to replacing your laptop, but it still needs some more work on the software side to be more like macOS than the iOS. Apple has introduced some improvements with the iPadOS 15, and we hope that will make the tab even more capable than in its current form. However, if you are thinking about getting a tablet and budget isn't much of an issue, then the 11-inch iPad Pro is a great package and can be a great everyday companion for various tasks.