iPhone 12 is available at lowest-ever price on Amazon, gets Rs 10,000 flat discount

The iPhone 12 received a big price cut after the launch of the iPhone 14 series earlier this month. Although the smartphone launched nearly two years ago, it is still a good buy, especially if you're looking for a 5G-enabled phone for videos. Currently, the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB model, and the 128GB storage option costs 64,900. However, Amazon is already offering a discount ahead of its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale.

On Amazon, the iPhone 12 is retailing for Rs 49,900 for the base variant, while the 128GB option is selling for Rs 56,900. There's also a 256GB for Rs 64,900. Customers can choose between Red, Black, Blue, and White. Amazon is also offering deals like exchange offers worth up to Rs 14,250. The phone may get an additional discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The iPhone 12 was launched with big updates in 2020. It is also the first iPhone series to support 5G. Otherwise, it looks similar to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a flat-edge design. Its front panel includes a bigger notch, though it does not hamper the viewing experience. The iPhone 12 gets two 12-megapixel rear cameras that can record 4K videos at 60fps. The newer iPhones (13 and 14) get cinematic mode, which is basically a portrait mode for videos. There's also support for MagSafe wireless charging.

However, we'd suggest customers wait for a few more days as the iPhone 12 will be available for less than Rs 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The platform is yet to announce the exact pricing during the sale event. Amazon is yet to reveal the sale prices of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 11. Apart from that, Apple's MacBook Air with M1 will also get a big discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.