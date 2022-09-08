iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 price cut in India: Check out new official prices

Apple has finally launched the iPhone 14 series in India and it comes with a starting price of Rs 79,990. With the launch of the new iPhones, the company has also slashed the prices of the old phones and discontinued the iPhone 11. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have received a price cut in India, which is not surprising considering this happens every year. Here's everything you need to know.

The iPhone 14 has been announced in India at the same old price. Now that the iPhone 13 is a one-year-old smartphone, Apple has slashed the price of the device. The iPhone 13 will now cost you Rs 69,990 for the 128GB storage model. Though, you might get it at a much lower price during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event. Both the sale events will likely kick off next week and will continue until the end of the month, as suggested by teasers.

The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 79,990, which means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 10,000. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 58,730 on Apple's online website, which is available on some other iPhones too. The exchange amount is calculated on the basis of the phone's condition and age. Flipkart, on the other hand, is giving up to Rs 17,000 off on the exchange of your old phone.

The iPhone 12 has also received a price cut in India and the price for this device now starts from Rs 59,990. Though, Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 for just Rs 52,999, which is the price for the 64GB storage model. Customers will get exchange offer of up to Rs 10,950 on Amazon. The iPhone 12 mini will cost you Rs 55,999.

This year, Apple didn't launch a mini version and introduced a new iPhone 14 Plus model. Apple stopped selling Plus models a long time back and it has surprised everyone by bringing it back. The Plus model is positioned between the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro smartphone.