iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 to come with large batteries

Apple has finally announced that it will host its launch event on September 14. The Cupertino-giant is all set to make the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 official. However, ahead of the launch, Apple tipster Max Weinbach has posted the details about the battery life of the iPhone 13 and other products that are scheduled to arrive. Weinbach has also revealed details about the camera technology and more.

"We are not expecting a price hike across the iPhone lineup. The overall device weight and thickness will increase, compared to last years models. This will be especially noticeable on the Pro Max variant, as you'd expect," the report revealed.

Weinbach has revealed that the iPhone 13 mini will come with an additional hour of battery life whereas the Pro Max model will see an 18 and 20 per cent larger battery compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. He has said that the models with 6.1-inch display will come with the same battery specifications but there would be an increased capacity of around 10 per cent. Weinbach noted that the Pro models can lose battery faster than others because of the 120Hz refresh rate technology.

"The Pro Max models will see an 18-20% larger battery, compared to last years model. Both 6.1" iPhones will again use the same battery component, while an increase in capacity of around 10% can be expected. Although the Pro might perform slightly worse due to the presence of 120hz," The Pineleaks report stated.

About the AirPods 3, Pineleaks report said that it will come with around 20 per cent larger battery, compared to the 2nd Gen. He revealed that the batteries inside the AirPods themselves should be around the same size as the ones found on the current AirPods Pro. "Speaking of batteries, the Apple Watch Series 7 is bound to see its first real battery life improvement since the original Apple Watch," the report said.

At the launch event, Apple is expected to launch the iPhones including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 models would go on pre-orders starting September 17. In India, smartphones are expected to go on sale from October 1.