iPhone 13 price reduced to Rs 58,900 on Vijay Sales, but there is a catch

During the sale, the iPhone 13 is available at a price as low as Rs 58,900, but there are some terms and conditions attached to the offer.

Story highlights
  • iPhone 13 has been available at massive discounts in the last several months across platforms.
  • iPhone 13 is available at a price as low as Rs 58,900. But with a catch.
  • These deals are available only for a limited period.

Launched last year, the iPhone 13 has been available at massive discounts in the last several months across various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, iStore, among others. Now, many Apple products, including the iPhone 13, are available with a discount on Vijay Sales during the Apple Days sale. These deals are available only for a limited period.

During the sale, the iPhone 13 is available at a price as low as Rs 58,900, but there are some terms and conditions attached to the offer. The iPhone 13 128GB storage is listed at a price of Rs 71,900 and the store is offering Rs 5,000 flat cashback on purchase with HDFC Bank cards. This will bring down the price to Rs 66,900. Additionally, Vijay Sales is offering a total exchange value of Rs 8,000 which brings the price down to Rs 58,900.

The iPhone 13 is available with a massive discount on several platforms and the one offered by Vijay Sales is surely one of the best out there. So, if you were waiting to purchase the iPhone 13 for a really long time, this is probably the best time. If you have an old iPhone to exchange, the deal can get even more tempting.

Additionally, as a part of the special offer, Vijay Sales is also offering a free wireless charging pad on the purchase of every iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on several other Apple products, including the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022), iPad 9th gen, iPad Air 5th gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPad Pro, MacBook Air with M1 chip, MacBook Pro with M1 chip, and MacBook Pro with M1 chip.

Description

Offer Price

Cashback (Hdfc CC/DC)

Effective Offer Price

iPhone 13

71,900

5,000

66,900

iPhone 13Pro

1,16,300

4,000

1,12,300

iPhone 13Pro Max

1,26,000

4,000

1,22,000

iPhone 11

47,490

3,000

44,490

iPhone 12

57,900

4,000

53,900

iPhone SE 3rd Gen

42,100

2,000

40,100

iPad 9th Gen

29,900

3,000

26,900

iPad Air 5th Gen

53,800

4,000

49,800

iPad Air 4th Gen

47,400

4,000

43,400

iPad Pro

68,700

4,000

64,700

Macbook Air with M1 Chip

83,900

6,000

77,900

Macbook Pro with M1 Chip

1,10,690

7,000

1,03,690

Macbook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip

1,80,900

10,000

1,70,900

Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod. Check out the deals below.

Description

Offer Price

Cashback (Hdfc CC/DC)

Effective Offer Price

Apple Watch Series SE

28,200

2,000

26,200

AirPods 2nd Gen

12,290

1,500

10,790

AirPods 3rd Gen

17,690

2,000

15,690

AirPodsPro

21,390

2,500

18,890

Airpods Max

52,990

-

52,990

Home Pod Mini

9,490

1,000

8,490

Notably, all these effective prices do not include an exchange offer.

