iPhone 13 price reduced to Rs 58,900 on Vijay Sales, but there is a catch

Launched last year, the iPhone 13 has been available at massive discounts in the last several months across various platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, iStore, among others. Now, many Apple products, including the iPhone 13, are available with a discount on Vijay Sales during the Apple Days sale. These deals are available only for a limited period.

During the sale, the iPhone 13 is available at a price as low as Rs 58,900, but there are some terms and conditions attached to the offer. The iPhone 13 128GB storage is listed at a price of Rs 71,900 and the store is offering Rs 5,000 flat cashback on purchase with HDFC Bank cards. This will bring down the price to Rs 66,900. Additionally, Vijay Sales is offering a total exchange value of Rs 8,000 which brings the price down to Rs 58,900.

The iPhone 13 is available with a massive discount on several platforms and the one offered by Vijay Sales is surely one of the best out there. So, if you were waiting to purchase the iPhone 13 for a really long time, this is probably the best time. If you have an old iPhone to exchange, the deal can get even more tempting.

Additionally, as a part of the special offer, Vijay Sales is also offering a free wireless charging pad on the purchase of every iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

The e-commerce platform is offering discounts on several other Apple products, including the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022), iPad 9th gen, iPad Air 5th gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPad Pro, MacBook Air with M1 chip, MacBook Pro with M1 chip, and MacBook Pro with M1 chip.

Description Offer Price Cashback (Hdfc CC/DC) Effective Offer Price iPhone 13 71,900 5,000 66,900 iPhone 13Pro 1,16,300 4,000 1,12,300 iPhone 13Pro Max 1,26,000 4,000 1,22,000 iPhone 11 47,490 3,000 44,490 iPhone 12 57,900 4,000 53,900 iPhone SE 3rd Gen 42,100 2,000 40,100 iPad 9th Gen 29,900 3,000 26,900 iPad Air 5th Gen 53,800 4,000 49,800 iPad Air 4th Gen 47,400 4,000 43,400 iPad Pro 68,700 4,000 64,700 Macbook Air with M1 Chip 83,900 6,000 77,900 Macbook Pro with M1 Chip 1,10,690 7,000 1,03,690 Macbook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip 1,80,900 10,000 1,70,900

Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod. Check out the deals below.

Description Offer Price Cashback (Hdfc CC/DC) Effective Offer Price Apple Watch Series SE 28,200 2,000 26,200 AirPods 2nd Gen 12,290 1,500 10,790 AirPods 3rd Gen 17,690 2,000 15,690 AirPodsPro 21,390 2,500 18,890 Airpods Max 52,990 - 52,990 Home Pod Mini 9,490 1,000 8,490

Notably, all these effective prices do not include an exchange offer.

