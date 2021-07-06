iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max concept video shows new Dark Red colour, Touch ID on power button

Much of the fun in the build-up to a smartphone launch is in the predictions made till its arrival. More so in the case of devices like iPhone 13 or iPhone 12S. The biggest phone launch for Apple this year is not scheduled for another couple of months, but anticipations run high already among the Apple fan base. Several speculations of the phones have thus emerged online to satiate this curiosity.

One such is in the form of a new video that portrays the predictions about the iPhone 13 Pro models to date. The video showcasing iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the closest and most detailed looks that we might get for the phones before their official announcement.

The YouTube video by ConceptsiPhone, as spotted by PhoneArena, compiles every speculation that has been made about the phones to date. This includes the redesigned camera module at the back, new colour options and an interesting new twist to the touch ID.

Starting at the front, the video shows a smaller notch than before that still supports Face ID. For the display, the video shows the previously predicted 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate support. This is likely going to be a variable refresh rate, based on a patent that Apple filed back in February this year.

There is no in-display fingerprint sensor. The Touch ID has instead been moved to the side and now doubles up as the power button. This has been seen in several smartphones to date, especially on the Sony Xperia lineup. The iPad Air (2020) features the integrated Touch ID in the power button in Apple's current portfolio.

The video shows the A15 Bionic processors powering the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Based on TSMC's 5 nm technology, the A15 should provide a slight upgrade over the A14 Bionic chips on the iPhone 12 series.

An interesting showcase of various colour options on the new iPhone 13 Pro models has also been put up in the video. A peculiar one is a dark red colour that might be introduced under Apple's Product Red lineup as a limited-edition device. Other colours include a white, silver, blue and gold option.

The video also mentions the starting price of the new iPhone 13 to be $999, while the iPhone Pro Max to start from $1,099.

The video did not detail the features we might see on the iPhone 13 Pro models. We recently covered the possibility of reverse charging and faster wireless charging rates on the iPhone 13 series. You can read all about it here.