iPhone 13 series quick review: There is something in it for everyone

It's time to take the first look at the recently introduced iPhone 13 series. The phones go on sale in India from today although we hear and see that the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max may hit the market only in limited quantity. Now, before we talk about the phones just a line about their prices: Just like last year, this year also we saw four new iPhones iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The price starts from Rs 69,990 and goes up to Rs 1,79,990.

I briefly tried all four new iPhone models and while the design language remains more or less same, there are some incremental changes both to the overall aesthetics and on the hardware front. I will talk about all of these in this quick review. For the ease of explaining, I have broken it in two parts, so let's start with the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

Both the variants come in a slim box -- similar to last year's models -- which makes the absence of charging adapter pretty obvious. The retail box includes your smartphone, type-C USB to lightning charging cable, Apple sticker and a SIM ejector tool. Both the smartphones flaunt a familiar design language but, with some subtle changes. Needless to say, the iPhone 13 mini is more compact and lightweight because of its 5.4-inch display while the iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch screen.

The first noticeable difference is on the camera module both in terms of placement of sensors and their size. The camera sensors are now placed diagonally and are bigger than before. That looks good on the iPhone 13 but, a bit too large and obvious on the iPhone 13 mini. There is also a metal ring around the lenses which gives the phone a nice look especially on the Product Red colour variant.

The iPhone 13 mini I am trying is in Midnight colour, which is a toned-down version of Black. The iPhone 13 is in Apple's iconic Product Red which is just stunning! I will pick the Red over other colours any day. Both the phones have aluminium frame with a matte-ish finish that helps avoid fingerprint smudges. Apple continues to stick with the lightning port so unless you move among friends who all use an iPhone you will probably have to carry the charging cable whenever you are away from home or office for long durations.

The subtle change continues on the front where the notch is now 20 per cent smaller. At least that's what Apple says. First, I thought 20 per cent won't make much of a difference but, in hand it does. The notch is actually smaller than before. While many were hoping to see a notch-less iPhone this year, that hasn't happened. Disappointing yes. But the smaller notch is one consolation. The Super Retina XDR displays use OLED panels and are buttery smooth even though the high refresh rate feature is reserved for the Pro models.

The iPhone 13 mini may have its takers but, the size is a little too small to stream content. It, however, gets the same A15 Bionic chip at the heart which powers other models of the line-up. Apple has equipped the Pro models with more Cores, so I am expecting better performance on them. However, we will talk about it in detail in our final review.

The camera also goes through an upgrade. The sensor-shift stabilisation technology that was introduced on last year's Pro models now makes it to all iPhone 13 series smartphones. You still get two 12-megapixel sensors on the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, although the sensors are different and use larger pixels. I have taken a few images, and you can check them out below. Pictures from both front and rear camera look stunning.

Apple claims that both iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 offer better battery life than their predecessors. This is something we will keep a close eye on over the next few days and discuss in our final review.

It's also worth mentioning that both these models now start from 128GB storage instead of 64GB on board storage Apple used to offer earlier. So, double the storage at the same price. Not that a big deal if you compare it with similarly-priced Android phones but surely a welcome leap for iPhone users.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Now the big boys. The Pro iPhones have obviously gotten a special treatment from Apple this year - new colour variants, high refresh rate displays and a Cinematic Mode for shooting videos. The latter is already popular among content creators. The iPhone 13 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,990 while the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,990. Yes, the Pro models are getting expensive. But, you get what you pay for. Let me explain.

I (and a lot of other reviewers too) have been guilty of using the term "premium" too loosely while referring to smartphones. It's only when you hold devices like the iPhone 13 Pro models, you realise what a truly premium experience means. The stainless-steel frame, classy colour options and a very well-crafted design language makes the Pro models the real deal.

I got the iPhone 13 Pro in the Graphite colour variant which is more Grey than Black and the iPhone 13 Pro Max inhold your breaththe all-new Sierra Blue colour. Honestly, it looked better in images. Yet, it's quite impressive. Apple has used a toned-down version of Blue which looks stunning in outdoors, especially under the sunlight. The rings around the camera lens also give it a very premium feel.

But, there are a couple of things I need to get out of the way. Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are large. And relatively heavy. The Pro weighs nearly 204 grams while the Pro Max weighs 238 grams. I mean your hands will wish that they were lighter. Also, while the stainless-steel frame looks premium, it has a glossy finish and attracts a lot of fingerprint smudges. Yes, the finish is jewel-like making the iPhone 13 Pro glitter and gleam. But I am not a fan of this finish. On another note, fan or not the iPhone 13 Pro will invariably go into a case when you use it, so it doesn't matter that much.

Then, comes the camera module which is humongous. It is also slightly taller compared to the module in the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Oh, the price we pay for demanding better and better camera performance!

Anyway, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch display while the Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display which makes consuming videos an absolute delight. The headline maker here of course is the 120Hz ProMotion display tech which makes everything on that screen so smooth. It's indeed amazing!

The next upgrade is in the camera module. The phone a new image sensor for its primary 12-megapixel camera. This sensor is huge and has extremely large pixels. The size of this sensor is one reason why the size of the camera module has gone up. Then there is the ultra-wide-angle camera and the telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The new camera hardware is paired new sharper lenses. For example, the main camera uses lens with F1.5 aperture. Apple says that the entire camera system is new, and now you get better images than before. I have taken few from both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can check them out yourself and decide.

A huge shoutout here to the iPhone 13 Pro Max which, with its massive display and amazing colour reproduction is a treat for photography.

Apple has also equipped these devices with the much talked about Cinematic Mode. This feature not only allows you to add blur effect in your videos but, also switch between the background and foreground while recording. It's not as effective as Apple showcased during its launch event but, is still a huge step in the right direction. There are a lot of content creators who use iPhones to shoot videos for their YouTube channels or social media accounts. I think all of them will really appreciate the Cinematic Mode.

Lastly, you also get A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But there is one difference compared to the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13. The A15 in the Pro models has an extra graphics core -- 5-core graphic processor -- so performance in games is likely to be even better on the bigger iPhones. With the Pro iPhones too base storage has been doubled and now even the 1TB storage option is available. It's a lot for a smartphone but if you intend to shoot documentaries or films in 4K, that 1TB iPhone 13 Max is for you.

iPhone 13 series: First impressions

I have spent less than a day with the iPhone 13 series, so I am still collecting my thoughts. To sum it up, here is what I think All the models have a purpose. Apple has not come up with a ground-breaking upgrade, but it has ensured that the iPhone 13 series has something for everyone. The price is almost similar as last year and yet, you get upgrades in performance, camera and battery life.

Should you upgrade? Well, depends on what you are using. I don't see a reason to switch from an iPhone 12 model to the iPhone 13 series unless you just have to. But, anyone using a two year or older Apple smartphone will definitely find great value in the new iPhone 13 models. More on them in our final reviews. So, stay tuned to India Today Tech.