iPhone 13 will be available at lowest ever price during Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day sale begins tomorrow. The sale will be conducted from midnight of July 23 to the end of July 24. During the Prime Day sale, Amazon will offer discounts on several smartphones including iPhones. The microsite reveals that there will be a massive discount on the latest iPhone model dubbed the iPhone 13.

Amazon hasn't revealed the deal yet but the teaser shows "Rs _ _ 900" as the offer price. Currently, the iPhone 13 128GB storage model is available for a lower price of Rs 66,900. It could be possible that during the Prime Day sale, iPhone 13's selling price will drop to under Rs 60,000 for the very first time. Additionally, there will be bank offers to reduce the final price further.

For the Prime Day sale, Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 per cent instant discount. This bank offer is available on almost all products. Additionally, Amazon has also partnered with ICICI Bank, again to offer 10 per cent instant discount. The bank offer is available on both ICICI and SBI bank debit and credit cards.

Flipkart is also hosting Big Saving Days sale and offering a massive discount on smartphones including some of the iPhone models.

-iPhone 12 is available and selling for a discounted price of Rs 52,999. In addition, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on shopping with Citi bank, Kotak bank or RBL bank cards. This will bring down the price of iPhone 12 to Rs 51,999 without any conditions or catch. The Big Saving Days sale is live for Plus members.

- iPhone 11 is available with a massive discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The iPhone model is selling for a much lower price of Rs 39,999. The discount offer includes bank offers. The Flipkart sale will begin for everyone from midnight of July 23 and continue until July 27.

