iPhone 14 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 34,000 at Unicorn store 

f you are planning to upgrade your phone to the iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple authorized store Unicorn is offering the best deals possible. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, which were launched in September last year The iPhone 14, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900, is listed at Rs 66,900. The price of the phone has been lowered because of the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The best bit about the deal here is without bank and exchange offers, the price of the iPhone 14 is down by more than Rs 10,000. If you have an SBI card and an old phone to trade in, you can get an even better deal on the iPhone 14. However, the Flipkart sale will be live until January 20, so grab the deal while it lasts.

Here is how the deal works

iPhone 14, which is originally priced at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant, is now down to Rs 66,900 on Flipkart. The price is not inclusive of the bank offer and exchange offer, so this means that you can get more discounts by using the eligible bank card and exchanging your old phone. So if you have an ICICI bank card or a Citi Bank card, you can get Rs 1000 off on the smartphone. Furthermore, you can get up to Rs 20,000 for your old smartphone. For instance, if you wish to trade in your old iPhone 12 for iPhone 14, you can get Rs 20,000 for the old device. It can be more depending on the condition of your phone.

iPhone 14: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with thin bezels, a wide colour gamut. The display supports HDR and comes with 1200-nits of brightness and Face ID sensors. It has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Powering the iPhone 14 is the A15 Bionic chip, which has a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor. The processor is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 runs the latest stable iOS 16 version.

For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging. In terms of the camera, the iPhone 14 features dual rear cameras which include a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, and a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. For video recording, it has support for Dolby Vision.



