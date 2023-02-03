iPhone 14 Pro makes Bollywood debut; Ishaan Khatter starrer Fursat released

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has made a comeback after a six-year-long hiatus with his short movie, Fursat starring Ishaan Khatter. However, what makes this movie even more interesting is that it has been shot entirely on an iPhone 14 Pro.

Fursat is a 30-minute-long musical that has been released on YouTube. The movie surrounds the life of a young archaeologist who is heartbroken and also keeps getting visions about ancient relics coming to life.

This is not the first time an iPhone has been used to make a movie. However, 'Fursat' is the first one shot using an iPhone 14 Pro in India and has A-list names like Khatter and Bhardwaj attached to it.

Apple started the 'Shot on an Apple' marketing campaign marketing campaign in 2021 after the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and its 'Cinematic mode' that mimics professional videography techniques by adding on-the-fly depth of field effects to recognized subjects.

The iPhone 14 Pro, takes the features launched in its predecessor up by a notch. The latest iPhone comes with the new 'Action mode' that enables users to capture smooth videos by adjusting the camera for shaking, vibrations, and other motions. The iPhone 14 Pro also supports 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps in videos.

"A traditional film camera comes with 10 people, 3 attendants, and 10 boxes of lenses… you can’t move around. You can’t be quick. iPhone liberated me in that sense. Action mode was the biggest surprise for me. In Fursat, we’ve covered a lot of things in Action mode. If you see the raw footage, the visual is so jarring and destabilized. On Action mode, it’s so smooth. You have to see it to believe it. I’ve never had this kind of scale in my films ever before. And this can tell you about the scale iPhone can achieve," said director Vishal Bhardwaj.