iPhone 15 tipped to get several design changes, here is what we know so far

Apple has been using the same design blueprint for many of its iPhones and it seems that now it is considering to offer users a new design. The latest leak claims that the upcoming model will have a new border design and a few other changes. While it is pretty early to talk about the iPhone 15 series, a lot has already surfaced online about the next-generation devices. Here is everything you need to know.

Tipster ShrimpApplePro on Twitter is claiming that the iPhone 15 could come with a new border design. The cited source is saying that the edges of the upcoming iPhones will be curved instead of the squared edges that we have seen on previous models such as iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

Moreover, the company is also said to use titanium build material for the iPhone 15, instead of stainless-steel chassis like the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. But this material is more expensive, so the price will also likely go up. It is unknown whether the same will be offered on all the models of iPhone 15.

It was previously reported that iPhone 15 and Plus model will also get Dynamic Island feature, which means that the standard models will also feature a dual punch-hole display design. This is something that is missing on the current models. Apple limited the new design to only Pro models with the iPhone 14 series. But, this might change next year, according to the leaks.

The iPhone 15 series is also said to come with a USB-C port, which will be one of the biggest changes in Apple's history. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models could come with a solid-state button design, according to details shared by Analyst Ming Chi Kuo. This will help respond to a user's touch without requiring a person to physically press the button, which is similar to the home button design seen on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and a few other models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to feature Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic SoC, which could be backed by 8GB of RAM. The non-Pro models are said to come with this year's A16 Bionic chip.