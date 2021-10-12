iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend are top-selling 5G smartphones in Rs 30-40,000 segment, says Counterpoint

The two devices under the iQOO 7 series - iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend, have ranked as the most shipped smartphones in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 segment in India for the month of August. As per the company, the smartphone series has been a hit among the mobile gaming community in the country.

The figures have been shared in a recent Counterpoint report revealing the smartphone shipments in India for the month of August. As per the report, iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend have been highest shipped 5G smartphones in India in the above-mentioned price category.

The two smartphones in the series were launched in the country back in April. Since then, the iQOO devices have enjoyed positive feedback from critics and users alike. In our review of the iQOO 7 Legend, we found the smartphone to be one of the best options under Rs 40,000 price category.

That is mostly because the iQOO 7 Legend comes decked with top-of-the-line specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a triple-lens camera setup. The device also comes in partnership with BMW M Motorsport sporting its signature tricolours.

As for the iQOO 7, the smartphone comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, same memory options as above, 4400mAh battery with 66W flash charging support and a triple-lens camera setup.

The iQOO 7 Legend starts retailing at Rs 39,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, while the step-up version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 43,990. In comparison, the two variants of iQOO 7, both with 8GB RAM but different storages, currently retail at Rs 29,990 and Rs 31,990, down from their launch prices.

With the ongoing festive offers, the iQOO 7 can be purchased at Rs 26,990 through the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. However, this is not an upfront discount. The total discount can be broken down to a couple of offers on all variants of the iQOO 7. The smartphone will experience a Rs 2,000 price cut during the sale. In addition to this, buyers can avail flat Rs 3,000 off by using HDFC bank debit or credit cards and EMI options for purchase. No cost EMI of up to 6 months will also be available on iQOO 7.