iQOO Neo 6 SE launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W fast charging: Price, specifications

iQOO has launched the Neo 6 SE in China. The new iQOO smartphone is the second smartphone in the Neo 6 series. The Neo 6 SE comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is among the fastest chipsets available in the segment. In comparison, the vanilla iQOO Neo 6 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is currently Qualcomm's flagship SoC.

iQOO Neo 6 SE specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 SE features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate as well. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the device for the front camera. The Neo 6 SE's display comes with 1300 nits of peak brightness.

As mentioned above, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The octa-core processor is paired with an Adreno 650 GPU for graphics. The device also packs a 4700 mAh battery. It supports 80W fast charging out of the box. The company will provide a charger with the device.

The Neo 6 SE has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 64MP main camera sensor. The primary camera supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front camera.

The device runs Android 12 out of the box. It has a layer of Origin OS Ocean on top of the Android OS. iQOO Neo 6 SE is 8.54mm thick and weighs 190 grams.

iQOO Neo 6 SE price

The iQOO Neo 6 SE comes in three storage options. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at CNY 1999 (roughly Rs 23,000). There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 2299 (roughly Rs 26,500). The 12GB + 256GB storage option is available for CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 28,800).