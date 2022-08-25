IRCTC now lets you order food online on train using WhatsApp

Indian Railways passengers can now order food online through WhatsApp while travelling. Zoop, the food delivery service by IRCTC, recently partnered with Jio Haptik to allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service. In just a few simple steps, passengers can order food right from their train seat by just using their PNR number while ordering.

IRCTC is making it all simple and hassle-free for passengers to order food online without downloading any other additional software/app. The new WhatsApp service of Zoop allows people to order at any forthcoming station and also offers features like real-time meal tracking.

If any passenger is facing difficulty ordering food through WhatsApp they can ask for assistance directly in the chatbot. If you also want to enjoy a good meal while commuting, then follow these steps to order online on the train.

How to order food on train using WhatsApp

Save Zoop WhatsApp chatbot number +91 7042062070 on your phone.

Or you can also navigate to [https://wa.me/917042062070] (without the brackets).

Open the Zoop chatbot in your WhatsApp.

Enter your 10-digit PNR number. This will provide all the information of your train, seat no, berth.

Zoop will verify your details and will ask you to select the upcoming station you want to order food from.

Next, the Zoop chatbot will give you a set of options from the restaurants you can order food from.

Passengers will also get all the details related to order and even the payment mode on the chatbot.

After ordering food and completing the transaction, you can track your food from the chatbot itself.

Zoop will deliver your food once the train reaches the selected station.