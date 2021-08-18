JBL announces Wave 100 TWS with up to 20 hours battery-life, price starts at Rs 3499

JBL on Wednesday announced the launch of its new true wireless (TWS) earbuds JBL Wave 100 as a tribute to the 75th year anniversary of JBL. The new earbuds are available on e-commerce website, Flipkart. The earbuds have a stylish topless case having no edges or top cover and a wave-like free-flowing form. The company notes that the unique topless design is a Red Dot Award winner providing ease of use without the need to even read a manual.



The JBL W100 TWS video and visuals have been unveiled on Flipkart and will be available in three colours black, white and blue for an introductory price of Rs 3,499. The JBL W100 TWS will be available on Flipkart from August 21, 12 Noon. Listeners can pop in the earbuds using a single hand, and start enjoying the sound. The product's design, hands-free calling, and voice assistant compatibility makes for convenient user-friendly headphones. JBL Wave 100 TWS works as everyday headphones with Dual Equalizers delivering JBL Pro Sound, for the consumers to choose their sound mode.

For the infrequent headphone users, JBL W100 TWS comes with a Dual Connect feature which allows use of one earbud or both. JBL claims that Wave 100 TWS With up to 20 hours of battery life, consumers can enjoy the headphones day to night while benefiting from its intuitive controls.

The JBL W100 TWS features dual EQ two sound modes for the consumers to choose from. It also has a bluetooth 5.0 and dual connect along with up to 5 hours battery in the earbuds with 15 hours in case. The company claims that the TWS earbuds give call clarity, are easy to maintain and clean and are compatible with voice assistants.



Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart said, "As the preferred destination for millions of customers across the country, Flipkart is at the forefront of fulfilling the evolving requirements of customers with collaboration with brand partners. Today, the greater focus on health and increasing number of virtual meetings have necessitated the need for quality audio solutions which are also in line with the evolving lifestyle of customers and also offers an attractive combination of durability and fine aesthetics. The launch of the JBL Wave 100 TWS fulfils these evolving requirements of the customers and we are happy to expand our existing relationship with JBL with this launch as we continue to offer the best-in-class technological solutions for our customers across the country."



