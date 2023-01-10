Jio 5G available in 8 more cities, but should you upgrade your phone to 5G or wait?

Reliance Jio and Airtel 5G services are rolling out in various Indian cities. Jio is expanding its 5G service faster than any other telecom operator out there. On Jan 10, Reliance Jio announced launching its 5G service in 8 new cities including -- Guwahati, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum, Chertala, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Solapur. But the question now is – should you activate 5G on your phone right now?

Well, 5G is available in many cities already and people who have activated 5G on their phone are not only complaining of data getting over quickly but also facing call drop issues. I have been using Jio 5G in the Delhi NCR area and it is frustrating to take calls when on 5G. Well, that's because 5G interferes with call quality and I have to switch back to 4G every time. The call drop issue occurs even in good network area. This is an issue that most people who have recently switched to 5G are facing. I do believe the call quality and other services on 5G offer a better user experience in the days to come.

Jio hasn't launched specific 5G plans yet but allows users on Rs 239 or above plans to use 5G on their 5G enabled phone. In addition to the call drop issue, users on 5G are facing data issues too. Basically, mobile data running 5G is getting over in the blink of an eye. So, if you plan to switch to 5G on your phone, do so at your own risk. However, once the official 5G plans are live and 5G launches in all parts of the country, these issues should be resolved.

At the time of announcing 5G in India, Jio said that Jio 5G will reach all parts of the country by the end of 2023. On the other hand, Airtel promised to rollout 5G service across the country by March 2024. There is still no clarity on when Vodafone-idea users will get to taste 5G on their phone.

Now, regardless of calling and data issues, if you wish to upgrade to 5G network, you will need to change a few Settings. You will simply need to head over to the Settings menu > go to network settings > and then switch to 5G. If Jio 5G is available in your area, you will be able to use 5G on your phone.

In total, Jio 5G is available in 90+ cities across the country. Check out the full list:

-October 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

-October 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

-November 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

-November 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

-November 23, 2022: Pune

-November 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

-December 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

-December 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

-December 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

-December 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

-December 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

-January 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

-January 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

-January 7, 2023: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

-January 9, 2023: Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar

-January 10, 2023: Guwahati, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum, Chertala, Warangal, Karimnagar, Solapur