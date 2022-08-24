Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G expected to launch on August 29

Reliance Industries has announced hosting their annual general meeting (AGM) 2022 later this month. The meeting will take place virtually on August 29. While the company hasn't revealed anything about the AGM, in the sense that what will be announced, we believe there will be announcements related to 5G for sure.

We expect Mukesh Ambani to announce Jio 5G services, and how and when they will be available for users. The company may also announce 5G plans or something like a "welcome" offer that it launched at the time of announcing 4G services back in the year 2016.

Reliance Jio has been working 5G services for quite some time and is expected to roll out 5G services soon. In the first phase, the telecom operator is said to release 5G in 13 cities including -- Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Additionally, the telecom operator is expected to launch the much anticipated Jio 5G phone or JioPhone 5G. It is said that the company will launch this affordable 5G phone in collaboration with Google. Ahead of the launch, almost everything about the JioPhone 5G has been revealed.

--The JioPhone 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

--The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor with support for 4GB of RAM and 32GB of extendable storage.

--On the software front, the phone will run on PragatiOS and come bundled with some Jio apps as well as Google Play Services.

--It is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for at least 18W fast charging. There will be a support for USB Type-C charging port.

--The JioPhone 5G is said to offer a dual camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

--Some of the other features to be included are -- side-mounted fingerprint sensor, always-on Google Assistant, read-aloud text, an instant translation via Google Lens, and Google Translate.

Now, as far as the pricing is concerned, the JioPhone 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.

