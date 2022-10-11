Jio 5G rolling out in 4 cities, download speed touches 600mbps mark in Delhi

Reliance Jio launched its 5G service just a few days ago at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event. Jio 5G is currently available in 4 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Under the Jio 5G Welcome Offer, the company is offering 1gbps free unlimited data to eligible users. The question is – how much speed is Jio 5G offering?

According to Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence report, telecom operators – Jio and Airtel – have been testing their 5G service for a while now and witnessed 5G download speeds up to 809.94mbps. "This data points to the fact that the operators are still recalibrating their networks. The speeds are expected to be more stable moving forward as these networks will enter the commercial stage," the report noted.

In the same report, Ookla compared median 5G download speeds across four cities where both Jio and Airtel are offering their 5G service. Here's a closer look at the data speed that Jio and Airtel are offering in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi.

--In Delhi, Airtel reached nearly 200 Mbps median download speed at 197.98mbps, in comparison, Reliance Jio touched 600mbps (598.58mbps to be specific) since June.

--In Kolkata, Airtel offered median download speed of 33.83mbps, while Reliance Jio offered a median download speed at 482.02mbps since the month of June.

--In Mumbai, Airtel touched 271.07mbps median download speed, whereas, Jio offered 515.38mbps median download since June.

--Lastly, in Varanasi, Airtel achieved 5G median download speed at 516.57mbps while Jio touched 485.22mbps median download speed since June 2022.

For the unaware, Reliance Jio is offering Jio 5G servicer in 4 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi. Airtel, on the other hand, is currently offering its 5G services in 8 cities.

Ookla's recently conducted consumer survey states that around 89 per cent of Indian smartphone users are ready to upgrade to 5G. "The new 5G results show that 5G speeds are far superior than India's existing network. While we need to approach these early results with caution, 5G devices are already showing they can achieve much faster speeds, at least under artificial controlled testing circumstances e.g., no network congestion and ideal network coverage," the report noted.