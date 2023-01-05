Jio and Airtel 5G now available in Odisha: how to change setting and use 5G for free

India is getting upgraded to a 5G network at a fast pace. Within the 4 months of its launch, Indian telecom operators have deployed 5G network across more than 50 cities. Jio and Airtel, which are currently the only two telecom operators offering 5G services are targeting to launch 5G across major Indian cities in coming months. Both the telcos are aiming for PAN India roll out within 2-3 years. Reaching out to new cities, the telecom ministry recently launched 5G in Odisha and both the telecom operators have started their 5G services in the state capital- Bhubaneswar.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the 5G services in Odisha on January 5 launching the 5G services by both Jio and Airtel. Both Jio and Airtel have assured users that the new network connectivity will automatically connect to their existing 4G SIMs once the 5G network is available in their area. Users will not have to buy a new SIM to use 5G.

Jio launched 5G in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

The 5G network is said to be 20-30 times faster than the existing 4G connection and will offer faster network connection to users. Since Jio is currently offering 5G services on invite bases, it has also announced that the telco will start sending the Jio Welcome offer invite to users in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from January 5, 2023. Under the offer, users will be able to connect to the new network on their 5G phone and will get up to 1 Gbps internet speeds on existing 4G plans. To connect to Jio 5G, prepaid or postpaid users will have to have an active base plan Rs 239 or higher.

Jio True 5G available in these cities

Dubbed as Jio True 5G, Mukesh Ambani headed telecom organisation has started 5G services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirumala, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and 33-district headquarters of Gujarat

Meanwhile, Airtel has launched 5G officially for commercial use. That means users can connect to 5G on their 5G smartphone once the network is available in their area. Airtel users will not have to wait for any invite to connect to 5G.

Airtel 5G is available in these cities

Airtel's 5G plus is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag, Pune, Indore, and Bhubaneswar.