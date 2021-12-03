Jio discontinues Rs 499, Rs 666 and Rs 888 3GB daily data plans, check revised tariffs

Earlier in September, Jio had announced three new 3GB daily data plans with the introduction of Disney+ Hotstar's revised Mobile plans. Jio is currently offering Disney Hotstar benefits with only one prepaid plan and has discontinued the three plans with 3GB daily data that were announced in September altogether. That means the Disney+ Hotstar plan was only available for three months.

These plans were priced at Rs 499, Rs 666 and Rs 888. While the Rs 499 plan gave 3GB daily data for a validity of 28 days. The Rs 666 and Rs 888 plan gave 2GB daily data with 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. These plans also gave unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The change was not announced by Jio exclusively. However, we were unable to spot these plans on Jio's website or the app.

The revised 3GB daily data plans were not part of the tariff hike list the telecom operator had released during the time of announcement. Jio is now offering 3GB daily data with four prepaid plans. These plans are priced at Rs 419, Rs 601, Rs 1199 and Rs 4199. The Rs 419 and Rs 601 plans give 28 days validity with unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps. The Rs 601 plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit for a year. This plan also comes with an additional 6GB of data.

Jio is not giving 3GB daily data plans with 56 days validity. The next prepaid plans from Jio are priced at Rs 1199 and Rs 4199. The Rs 1199 plan gives 3GB of daily data and has a validity of 84 days. It also comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 4199 plan offers 3GB daily data and comes for a validity of 365 days. It also gives unlimited calls, 100 SMS and access to Jio apps.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also discontinued its 3GB daily data plans that were priced at Rs 398, Rs 499 and Rs 558. Airtel did not exclusively announce this change in plans but simply removed the said plans from its website and also the Airtel Thanks app. Now, Airtel gives 3GB daily data and streaming benefits with two of its prepaid plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699.

While Airtel offers its Prime Video Mobile Edition benefit with all its prepaid plans starting from Rs 155, it gives exclusive streaming benefits with plans that are priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699. Both these plans give 3GB daily data, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 599 prepaid plan gives a subscription to Disney+ Hostar Mobile benefit and has a validity of 28 days.



