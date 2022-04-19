Jio launches 6 new JioFiber plans starting at Rs 399 with zero installation fee

Reliance Jio has announced six new JioFiber plans for existing and new subscribers. The plans start at Rs 399 and go up to Rs 3,999. Users who opt for any of these plans will be eligible for a free set-top box and home installation. All six plans for postpaid users will be available starting April 22.

The new JioFiber postpaid plans are worth Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1499, Rs 2499 and Rs 3999. These plans will be listed on the official website and MyJio app once they go live later this week.

Jio also announces that users will be able to get access to up to 14 entertainment platforms by paying Rs 100 Rs 200 extra. These entertainment apps including Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sonyliv, Voot, Sunnxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema.

People who opt for any of these new JioFiber postpaid plans will get free gateway router, set top box, and installation worth over Rs 10,000 at no additional cost.

Jio is calling these JioFiber entertainment plans. Check out the benefits of all the plans.

JioFiber entertainment plans detailed

--JioFiber Rs 399 plan offers unlimited internet with 30mbps speed. Additionally, users can get access to 6 entertainment apps by paying Rs 100 extra per month (entertainment plan). Access to 14 apps will be available if customers pay Rs 200 extra per month (entertainment plan plus).

-- JioFiber Rs 699 plan offers unlimited internet with 100mbps speed. Additionally, users can access to 6 entertainment apps by paying Rs 100 extra per month and to 14 apps on paying Rs 200 extra every month.

-- JioFiber Rs 999 plan offers unlimited internet with 150mbps speed. The plan also offers access to Amazon Prime Video and all the content offered on the platform.

-- JioFiber Rs 1499 plan offers unlimited internet with 300mbps speed. The plan also offers access to Amazon Prime Video as well as Netflix basic, worth Rs 199.

-- JioFiber Rs 2499 plan offers unlimited internet with 500mbps speed. The plan also offers access to Amazon Prime Video as well as Netflix standard, worth Rs 499.

Existing JioFiber postpaid users can just select the entertainment plan they wish to get in MyJio app and pay advance rental for the new plan selected. Whereas, JioFiber prepaid users will need to first initiate prepaid and postpaid migration in MyJio app. Then, verify details by entering OTP, select the entertainment plan in MyJio app, and make advance payment for the plan chosen.

