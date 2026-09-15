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Jio users can get Canva Premium free for 12 months: Check plans, eligibility and how to claim

Jio users can get Canva Premium free for 12 months: Check plans, eligibility and how to claim

The Canva benefit depends on the Jio recharge plan. Users on the ₹399 plan will get Canva Pro for 12 months at no extra cost.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 8:17 PM IST
Jio users can get Canva Premium free for 12 months: Check plans, eligibility and how to claimJio users, Canva Pro is now free for 12 months

Jio users can now access Canva's premium design tools for free for 12 months under a new partnership between Reliance Jio and Canva.

The companies announced a strategic partnership on Tuesday to bring Canva's AI-powered visual communication platform to millions of Jio users across India.

The offer is aimed at making professional-quality design tools accessible to students, creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

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Which Jio Plans Get Canva?

The Canva benefit depends on the Jio recharge plan.

Users on the ₹399 plan will get Canva Pro for 12 months at no extra cost.

Those on the ₹349 plan and all 2GB/day plans above ₹349 will get Canva Pro Lite for 12 months.

Eligible users can claim the offer through the MyJio app. They need to open MyJio, tap the Canva offer, and start using the service.

The companies said there are no hidden charges.

In Case You Missed It: Jio Finance takes on cross-border payments: Jio Payment Solutions launches global collections for Indian exporters

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Canva Tools On Your Phone

The partnership gives Jio users access to Canva's tools for creating school projects, social media posts, presentations, marketing material, and festival greetings.

Users can create content directly from their phones, without needing prior design experience.

Canva also supports Hindi and multiple Indian languages, allowing users to create content in the language they are most comfortable with.

Its AI-powered features include ready-to-use templates, smart editing, and one-tap tools designed to help users move from an initial idea to a finished design quickly.

"Creativity is one of India's greatest strengths. Through Canva, we are placing world-class, AI-powered design tools in the hands of millions of Indians - free, and a tap away on MyJio - so every student, creator, entrepreneur and small business can create, learn, grow and earn in a digital-first India, in the language they’re most comfortable with," said Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited.

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Canva Sees India As A Key Market

Canva co-founder and COO Cliff Obrecht said India is one of the company's fastest-growing markets.

"India is one of Canva's fastest growing markets, and the momentum we're seeing here speaks to the creativity and ambition of the local businesses, creators, and educators using our platform to bring their ideas to life," Obrecht said.

"Partnering with Jio marks an exciting new chapter in our journey in India, helping bring the power of Canva to millions more people across the country and empowering anyone to create, communicate, and bring their ideas to life," he added.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 8:16 PM IST
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