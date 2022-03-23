JioFiber, ACT Fibernet, Airtel Xstreme, BSNL, and other broadband plans under Rs 500: Full list

Whether it is work from home or online classes, a fast and reliable WiFi connection at home makes your work easier. Well, there are several telecom companies that are offering good broadband plans with a host of benefits such as landline connection, unlimited data, and more. If you are looking for a broadband plan under Rs 500, then keep reading to know more.

JioFiber plans

JioFiber has a Rs 399 broadband plan that gives 30Mbps speed with unlimited data and calling. With this plan, customers don't get any OTT app subscription and for this, one will have to consider higher-priced plans.

BSNL plans

BSNL has a Rs 329 plan, which is currently available in select circles only. It offers 1TB of internet data; however, the telecom operator is only giving 20 Mbps speed with this plan. The plan also includes free fixed-line voice calling and 100 SMS daily. The validity of this broadband plan is 30 days.

One can also consider the Rs 449 BSNL broadband plan, which comes with 30Mbps speed with 3,300GB of FUP limit. Once the limit is exhausted, the browsing speed drops to 2Mbps. It also includes unlimited local and STD calls to any network. The company is giving a 90 per cent discount on the first month's tariff of this plan.

ACT Fibernet plans

ACT Fibernet offers a Rs 500 broadband plan, but it isn't available across all circles. You get this in Hyderabad. This plan offers 1TB of data for a month, post which one will get the FUP speed of 512Kbps. It also offers a one-month free trial of ZEE5 subscription and cult.fit.

Airtel Xstreme plans

Airtel Xstream Fiber's has several broadband plans and the price starts from Rs 499. It includes unlimited data (up to 3.3TB) with 40Mbps speed, as well as unlimited local and ISD calling. The benefit of Airtel Thanks benefit is also included in the plan. Users also get a free subscription to Wynk Music. The plan will remain valid for 30 days once you purchase it.