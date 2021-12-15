JioMart, Jio mobile prepaid recharges coming to WhatsApp in 2022

JioMart is slated to roll out widely on WhatsApp along with Jio mobile prepaid recharges in 2022. During the Fuel for India event on Wednesday, Akash Ambani, the Director and Head of Strategy and a member of the Executive Committee at, Reliance Jio, said JioMart and Jio mobile prepaid recharges to WhatsApp in 2022. He noted that the recharges on-the-go WhatsApp recharges will bring convenience for consumers.

Isha Ambani, the director at Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms noted that the pandemic brought home the fact that small merchant shops, retailers, and small businesses urgently needed to convert their physical brick and mortar stores to digital storefronts. She noted that supporting these businesses was imperative for Reliance not only to build a digital connection with their customers online, but also to quickly develop and build very specific digital-commerce solutions.



Akash Ambani said, "Just to put some numbers, We currently have over half a million retailers and is growing everyday. We were very clear that the JioMart's unmatched network -both in online and offline retail should be leveraged optimally, given the size of the opportunity,"

"We continue to be so excited about our partnership with Meta and in collaboration with the WhatsApp team, we intend to build out native features that will not only help users shop seamlessly on WhatsApp but will also help retailers increase stock assortments, improve margins and get them closer to perhaps a larger base of customers, like never before. They will be able to get new orders in addition to keeping their relationships with their regular user base intact," he added

Earlier this November, some JioMart users received WhatsApp shopping invites with a 90-second tutorial and catalog. Reports noted that there is no minimum order value and that the delivery is free. The daily essentials on offer are fruits, vegetables, cereal, toothpaste and cooking staples like paneer cottage cheese and chickpea flour. Customers can fill their shopping baskets within the app and pay either via JioMart or in cash when receiving their orders. Indian users can place orders on JioMart using WhatsApp through the new Tap and Chat option

Reliance and Facebook partnered in April 2020. Facebook bought a 9.9 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms for $5.7 billion. Ambani had then said that JioMart and Whatsapp would empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to transact with every customer in their neighbourhood digitally.