JioPhone Next smartphone launched, Google says it runs special version of Android

JioPhone Next has been announced at the company's 44th AGM on Thursday. The smartphone has been built in collaboration with Google. The company announced that the JioPhone Next runs on a special version of Android.

JioPhone Next comes after JioPhone and JioPhone 2. While the JioPhone 1 and the JioPhone 2 were essentially feature phones with some smart features, the JioPhone Next is a full-featured smartphone, complete with the Google Play store.

"I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone, JioPhone Next. It is a fully-featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, during the 44th Reliance AGM, which was the second consecutive virtual annual general meeting.

"Our teams have optimised a special version of Android specifically for this phone. It is built for India and for users who will experience a smartphone for the first time," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Jio Phone Next is powered by an optimised version of Android, which has been jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google.

"It is ultra-affordable and packs cutting-edge features," Ambani added. The Jio Phone Next will be available in India starting September 10. "It will be available in market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September," announced Ambani during the keynote.