Krafton's new year gift to PUBG New State players: A brand-new map and surprise rewards

PUBG: New State players are in for a treat this new year. Krafton has announced it is working on a brand-new map that it is planning to roll out in 2022. The map's images are available and they show a hilly area filled by modern buildings and domes, but you will have to wait to find out the map's name. The South Korean publisher also has a surprise gift for players that will be available immediately.

"We've been busy preparing a lot of new content, which we plan on rolling out in 2022," said Krafton. "The first batch of major updates will be released in the first two months of 2022, and the details will be revealed at a later date -- so keep an eye out for what's coming!"

Although an exact date is not clear, Krafton is aiming at a release timeline of mid-2022. The new map, which does not have a name yet, will be available next to Troi and Erangel that players can already access. This map will support the highlighted vehicles, such as the Electron. And who can forget the drones, which are perhaps the biggest attraction in the battle royale. That may also be available in the new map. The details are scarce right now, but you can check out first glimpses of this map.

The new map is still far away, but Krafton has instant gifts for PUBG: New State. You can use the coupon code 'HAPPYNEWSTATE' to get 6 Chicken Medals and 3 Royal Chest Tickets in the game. These gifts will be available from January 1 to January 10.

Krafton also acknowledged the glitches that marred the launch of PUBG: New State. If you cannot remember, PUBG: New State's launch got delayed due to technical glitches. Then, the delayed launch was riddled with several bugs that impacted both Android and iOS users. "Although it was a rocky start, we've been hard at work to improve the Battlegrounds of 2051, and we're honored that you've been with us every step of the way," said Krafton.

The maker of PUBG: New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India promised to "meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds." It said, "We also want to make sure to provide all our global Survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our Survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together."