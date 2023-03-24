Laid-off Indian techies in the US can stay beyond H-1B visa time limit of 60 days to find new job

Good news for laid-off Indian techies living in the United States. The US government is giving more time to laid-off employees to find new jobs. Until now, these employees on H-1B visa had just 60 days to find a new job after termination from their current job role. The latest announcement by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reveals that the layoffs impacted employees can continue to stay in the United States even beyond the H-1B time limit of 60 days and find a new job.

Tech companies like Google, Meta, Twitter, and Microsoft, among many others, have fired thousands of foreign employees living in the US, including many Indians. While some must have managed to get a new job, thousands of employees still haven't found a new job, and being on an H-1B visa, they had limited time until now. The USCIS eased the time frame and now these laid-off foreign employees can stay back in the country for more time to find a new job. The previous rule stated that if an employee on an H-1B visa is terminated, they will need to find a new job in 60 days or leave the US for their home country.

Now to extend their stay in the US to find a new job, H-1B visa holders will simply need to shift their visa states to a B-category visa, which means they will need to switch to a visa meant for tourism or business travelers. "Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes," the USCIS said in an official tweet. "Searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities."

Although it is possible to find a new job when on B1/B2 visas, it is not permissible to engage in any kind of employment. So, once someone on B1/B2 visa gets a job in the US, they will need to get a work permit first. "If you are in B-1 or B-2 status, please remember you may not engage in employment within the domestic labour market (also known as 'local labour for hire') while in B-1 status or engage in any employment while in B-2 status," the USCIS noted in one of the tweets.

As per the new rule, a B1/B2 visa holder will need to change their status to an employment-authorized status when they get a new job in the States. The US government agency also said people planning for employment in the US can also look for a job with B1/B2 visas. Now, this comes as a big relief for foreign employees who recently lost their jobs in the US. They no longer have limited time to find a new job.