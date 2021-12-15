LG StanbyME is a battery-powered TV on a stand that you can wheel around your house

LG has come up with a rather innovative new television which it is calling LG StanbyMe. Why innovative? Well, the new LG TV stays atop a stand which is attached to wheels at the bottom. The whole TV set can thus be rolled around in a house freely. The big bonus in this freedom of mobility - it does not need a wired connection and operates completely on a battery backup.

LG StanbyMe comes as a fully portable smart TV that is adjustable at various points. It features a 27-inch display which, interestingly, can be rotated or swiveled as and when required. Imagine having a TV with you which you can adjust at all times, depending on whether you are watching it while sitting on your sofa or lying in your bed.

That is what LG seems to have aimed for with StanbyMe. The company further nailed the use-case, as the screen can not just be rotated, it can even be detached from its stand, in case you want to watch the TV while it is in your hands, or on another surface.

Just in case you don't have a surface that matches that need, know that the StanbyMe comes with a height-adjustable stand, so you can position the TV's height as per your need. Then, of course, you don't have to carry both things from one room to another separately, as the stand comes with wheels at the base for it to be rolled anywhere easily.

As mentioned, LG StanbyME can operate wirelessly on battery power. This battery is rechargeable and, as per the company, can last for about 3 hours on a single charge. So you can be assured that the LG TV will be good enough for watching a movie at the least. For anything more, simply plug it in for charging and you are good to go.

Not much of the technical specifications of StanbyME are known as of now. Though from what has been shared by LG, we know that it features an LCD panel and not an OLED one, which also supports touch inputs. For inputs, StanbyME comes with NFC support, a USB port, an HDMI input, as well as preloaded streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

The company is expected to showcase the TV at the upcoming CES 2022 and we are sure to gain more information around it at that time. So let us wait to see what all LG manages to bring to the table with the StanbyME other than an innovative design.