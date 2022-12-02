LIC launches WhatsApp services; Here's how it can be availed

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday introduced its first-ever interactive 'WhatsApp Services for policyholders. The services will be available only to those policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal. Policyholders can register their policy on the customer portal available on www.licindia.in.

How to avail this WhatsApp service?

A user who has his policy registered will just have to send a 'Hi' on Mobile no 8976862090. The chatbot then will give a user 11 options to choose from. To avail whichever, a user will then just have to reply with the concurrent serial number.

Here's a list of services that are available -

1. Premium due

2. Bonus information

3. Policy status

4. Loan eligibility quotation

5. Loan repayment Quotation

6. Loan interest due

7. Premium paid certificate

8. ULIP -statement of units

9. LIC services links

10. Opt in/Opt out Services

11. End conversation

