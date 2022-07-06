Logitech MX Mechanical keyboards and 3S mouse launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,995

Logitech has refreshed its Master Series portfolio in India with two new mechanical keyboards the full-size MX Mechanical and a compact MX Mechanical Mini alongside an MX Master 3S mouse. All the devices are aimed at gamers and developers and come with a premium price tag. The company says all the new products use recycled plastic.

Logitech MX Mechanical keyboards and MX Master 3S mouse price in India

The MX Master 3S mouse carries a price tag of Rs 10,995, and customers can choose between two colour variants Graphite and Pale Grey. The MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboard(s) prices in India are set at Rs 19,999 and Rs 17,495.

Logitech MX Mechanical keyboards and MX Master 3S mouse specifications

The Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini and MX Master 3S are compatible with Logi Options+ desktop apps. The app allows users to tweak individual buttons or create their own app-specific profiles. They can also adjust tracking speed, select backlighting effects, and more to "optimise their workflow".

All three products come equipped with both Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and proprietary Logi Bolt wireless technology. Logitech MX Mechanical keyboards and MX Master 3S mouse are compatible across a variety of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

Speaking of the keyboards, both MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini, as the names suggest, are mechanical keyboards and feature an aluminium top case. The keycaps feature a dual coloured finish and we get six back-lighting options.

On the other hand, the MX Master 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor, and the company claims the clicks are now 90 per cent quieter compared to MX Master 3. It also gets a 'MagSpeed Electromagnetic' wheel that zips through 1,000 lines in one second. There's a dedicated button on the mouse to limit the scrolling speed.

The Logitech MX Master 3S mouse, however, is not designed for left-handed users.

