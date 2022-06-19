Looking to buy a new iPhone? Here's why waiting for iPhone 14 makes sense

New iPhone models are expected to go official in just a few months or so. If we go by rumours and leaks, the iPhone 14 series launch will happen sometime around the second week of September. The specific launch date is not out yet, but we expect to hear some official details from the company itself sometime around August or so. Meanwhile, much has been revealed about the upcoming iPhone series dubbed the iPhone 14.

Just like every other year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models this year under the iPhone 14 series. These models include: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Usually, most consumers in India are excited about the vanilla model when compared to the Pro models and that's primarily because of the price point.

This year, the iPhone 14 is rumoured to come at around the same price as the iPhone 13. To recall, the iPhone 13 was launched at $799 in the United States and in India, it arrived at a starting price of Rs 79,990. The upcoming iPhone 14 is also said to start at around the same price. Also, since Apple usually offers various bank offers, the final price usually comes down by Rs 6,000 - Rs 7,000 and that makes all the more sense to wait for the iPhone 14 instead of buying one of the available iPhone models, even the iPhone 13. It could also be possible that Apple may not reduce the price of the iPhone 13 following the launch of the iPhone 14 and that's due to the constant COVID lockdown in China and the global chip shortage that has impacted the tech world hard.

What is even more interesting is that, at around the same price, the iPhone 14 is likely to offer better features and specifications. Here are 5 reasons why you should wait for the upcoming iPhone instead of buying an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or any other existing iPhone models.

Better camera

The iPhone 14 is expected to pack larger sensors when compared to the iPhone 13. On the rear panel, the upcoming iPhone is expected to sport dual sensors, while on the front there will be one selfie shooter. Specific details related to the camera sensors haven't been revealed yet but it is said that the iPhone 14 will offer low light camera performance than the predecessor. Even for selfie cameras, the upcoming iPhone model is expected to sport high-end front camera components, which will help offer a better selfie and video call experience.

Better battery

The iPhone 13 already offers an all-day battery life, but the iPhone 14 is expected to offer even better battery performance. Battery life has always been an issue for iPhone users, but Apple resolved the problem with the iPhone 13 series. With the upcoming iPhone series, the tech giant is expected to further optimise the battery performance.

Better overall performance

Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models will come packed with A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will be powered by A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 series. This is likely because of the global chip shortage. In the end, it may not really happen because Apple usually uses the same chip for the entire lineup and we expect the same from the iPhone 14 series. The lineup is likely to be powered by A16 Bionic chipset, which will be slightly more powerful than the previous generation chipset. There may not be too many upgrades in this department.

Similar price point

Price is likely to be the most interesting aspect of the iPhone 14. We say that because the iPhone 14 is expected to be similar to the iPhone 13. It is said to launch at the same price as the iPhone 13, which is at $799 in the US and Rs 79,990 in India. To know the final price, we will need to wait for Apple to reveal official details. Overall, the iPhone 14 is said to offer better features at almost the same price as the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 release timeline

Apple is yet to reveal official details related to the upcoming iPhone lineup. Some reports suggest that the launch of the iPhone 14 series is on time but the release could be delayed due to frequent lockdowns in China amid the rise of coronavirus cases. Reports suggest that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will be released soon after the launch, but the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available atleast around a month after they are officially unveiled. Yet again, the tech giant is yet to confirm official details related to the iPhone 14 launch.

Also Read | Google co-founder Sergey Brin is divorcing wife Nicole Shanahan after 4 years of marriage

Also Read | SpaceX may have violated US labour law by firing employees who criticised Elon Musk's behaviour

Also Read | How to stay safe from phishing links, messages and emails