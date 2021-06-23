MacBook Air 2021: Specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple is reportedly working on a whole new version of MacBook Air. The premium model will sport a more powerful Apple Silicon processor than the current versions and would hence come as a step-up variant.

The upcoming Macbook offering has been hinted at time and again in various speculations. As per the reports around it to date, the Cupertino tech giant wants to offer a more premium experience to the consumers with the planned MacBook Air model.

For this, the high-end MacBook Air will come with several performance upgrades, features and a completely new design. Here is a look at all that we know about it so far.

All-new MacBook Air: What to expect

As per speculations to date, mostly handed out by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and tipster Jon Prosser, the new MacBook Air will come with several performance improvements. The most notable would be the use of a new and powerful Apple Silicon chipset.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman hints that the new processor will come as a direct successor to Apple's M1 chipset. Although the new chip will feature the same number of computing cores, it will run faster than the existing Apple processors.

Apple is also expected to increase the number of graphics cores from seven or eight to nine or 10 in the new MacBook Air. With such computing prowess, the new MacBook Air will sit between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, as pointed out in a report by 9to5Mac.

There would be a considerable change in the design of the new MacBook Air. As per Prosser, the new model will ditch the iconic tapered design of the series and, instead, will come in a considerably thinner package. The feet on its underside will also be redesigned.

Other features hinted at include a mini-LED display, two USB-C ports, a smaller trackpad, larger function keys and a MagSafe charging port.

It is speculated that Apple will launch the high-end MacBook Air could launch in the second half of this year or 2022. Upon launch, it is expected to be available in a range of colour options, much like the 24-inch iMac that debuted recently.