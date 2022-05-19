Meta freezes hiring for multiple products, CEO Zuckerberg says no lay offs for the time being

Meta has reportedly paused hiring for several roles across different products. A new report states that the company has decided to freeze hiring for certain engineering roles, recruiters and low-level data scientists.

It was recently reported that Meta paused hiring for different departments after the company failed to achieve its revenue targets. While the engineering team at Meta first experienced the impact, the internal memo suggested that the company is adjusting its hiring targets in other departments.

A report by The Verge states that Meta is pulling back its investments in a number of products, including teams that it created to compete against the likes of Zoom. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in an all-hands meeting, said that the company does not plan to lay off employees for the time being.

"I can't sit here and make a permanent ongoing promise that as things shift that we won't have to reconsider that. But what I can tell you is that as of where we sit today, our expectation is not that we're going to have to do that. And instead, basically what we're doing is we're dialling growth to the levels that we think are going to be manageable over time," Zuckerberg said.

The company's senior officials have started telling specific teams that they will not be able to hire new engineers. Employees will also not be able to receive internal transfers. The report states that multiple new products that were launched at the start of the pandemic will take the hit. This includes the Remote Presence Team, which was created to build audio and video features to compete against Zoom. Other teams impacted include Facebook Dating and Gaming, Messenger Kids, the Commerce team, etc.

Meta has also informed its Reality Labs team - the one primarily created to build Zuckerberg's ambitious Metaverse - that it will deprioritise certain projects in favour of others. Previously, Facebook's global head of recruiting, Miranda Kalinowski, had said that the company would share a more detailed plan for teams other than its engineering department as it starts planning for the second half of the year.

Meta's business has been hit by multiple sides. The rise of TikTok, Apple's data privacy changes on iOS devices and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war are said to be some of the primary factors for the slow growth.