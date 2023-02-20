Meta gives below average performance reviews to 7,000 employees amidst layoff rumours

Mark Zuckerberg's 'year of efficiency' seems to begin with giving below average performance reviews to thousands of employees. A Wall Street Journal report has revealed that Facebook's parent company Meta has given subpar performance reviews to around 10 per cent of its workforce. This means that around 7,000 employees have received low ratings in their annual reviews.

The Wall Street Journal report further mentions that Meta has five possible ratings for its employees. The lowest rating possible is called 'meets some' and the second lowest is 'meets most'. Further, employees who are rated 'meets most' twice in a row are placed on a performance improvement plan. On the other hand, those who get lower ratings are automatically put on the performance review plan.

A Meta spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal, "We've always had a goal-based culture of high performance, and our review process is intended to incentivise long-term thinking and high-quality work, while helping employees get actionable feedback."

In times when reports of further layoffs being planned at Meta are surfacing, the poor performance ratings might be perceived as a subtle hint at the same.

In November 2022, Meta had announced its decision to lay off 11,000 employees, which roughly meant that it bid adieu to around 13 per cent of its workforce. The news was announced by Mark Zuckerberg in an official blogpost. "I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected," he had written at the time.

Mark Zuckerberg's 'year of efficiency'

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has declared 2023 as the 'year of efficiency' and hinted at further layoffs in the company.

The young CEO, during Meta's fourth-quarter earnings call, had said that the last thing that they need is a system that has more 'managers managing managers than people putting in the work'. By this statement, he had hinted at a fresh round of layoffs that will be removing many middle managers from the company. He had also said that he is looking forward to speeding up the decision-making process of the company.

Mark Zuckerberg's security allowance increased

After his statements on possible layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg's security allowance was increased. Meta will now be spending an additional USD 4 million (around Rs 33 crore) on the CEO's safety. Zuckerberg earlier had a security allowance of USD 10 million. But now, the company will be paying USD 14 million for the same.