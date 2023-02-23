Meta Layoffs: Company quashes reports of further job cuts, restructuring

Social media giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook has reportedly been looking to cut more jobs in a bid to cut costs. It was also reported that the company is looking to deflate the hierarchy, in a reorganization and downsizing effort. However, Communications head Andy Stone took to Twitter to set the record straight.

In a tweet, Stone clarified and criticised The Washington Post for publishing the news. It termed the story as 'contradictory' and tagged the involved reporters and editors.

The @washingtonpost got this one wrong. With all due respect, @loriamontgomery, @cpassariello, @markseibel, @laurastevens, how do you run a story with a headline/storyline that is contradicted by the reporting in the very same story — as well as previous reporting? https://t.co/KnmspMFN5t February 22, 2023

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that Meta is planning to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s interns.

The report also added that other managers may end up overseeing a higher number of employees as their teams grow bigger while some inside Meta expect employees whose jobs have been converted to eventually quit, trimming the company’s workforce by default.

In addition, the company may also consider cutting jobs once again this year after slashing over 11,000 last year. This was reported after Zuckerberg assured there won't be any further job cuts.

“We closed last year with some difficult layoffs and restructuring some teams,” Zuckerberg told investors in an earnings call. “When we did this, I said clearly that this was the beginning of our focus on efficiency and not the end,” he added.

Facebook underwent one of the biggest rounds of layoffs in November 2022 at a time when the tech industry was struggling to keep up. Similar cuts were seen at Google, Microsoft, and Twitter.