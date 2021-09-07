Mi TV 5X to go on sale in three different sizes, which one should you look to buy?

Xiaomi had launched the Mi TV 5X during its Mi Smarter Living 2022 event last month and the smart TV will go on sale in India for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. The new line-up succeeds last year's popular Mi TV 4X series. Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV 5X in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes. They offer updated designs, improved picture quality, and enhanced sound quality, among other features.

The price of Mi TV 5X in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the base model and that leaves the interested buyers with a tough choice to make which variant should they go for? To put things into context, the 55-inch variant costs Rs 47,999. So, there is a huge gap in the cost of these variants.

While we are still in the process of reviewing Mi TV 5X, here is an attempt to make your buying decision better. However, let's have a look at the pricing and features of the new series before that.

Mi TV 5X Prices in India

The Mi TV 5X price in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch model costs Rs 41,999 while the largest 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 47,999. The smart TVs will be available via mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Croma. Sale will start at 12 noon.

Mi TV 5X features and specifications

The Mi TV 5X models share most of their features. All three come with 4K HDR displays that support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The displays are backed by Vivid Picture Engine 2, 1 billion colours, and DCI P3 wide color gamut. The TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD.

Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an ethernet port, an optical port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and AV input. There is also Bluetooth connectivity. The series is powered by a 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU with Mali G52 MP2, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. The smart TV runs on Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4 on top.

The lineup also supports Google Assistance and Chromecast built-in.

Which one to buy?

The 43-inch variant of the Mi TV 5X at Rs 31,999 is a killer deal, especially given the kind of features it brings. The screen size should be enough for most households. The only thing that you need to consider is that the 43-inch model comes with 30W dual speakers, while the 50-inch and 55-inch models come equipped with 40W stereo speakers.

In case, big screen is priority, you can opt for the 55-inch model which is apt for the living room and perfect for streaming videos. It's more affordable than most 55-inch smart TVs that offer Dolby Vision support. The 50-inch model though finds itself in between. It neither offers the same kind of value or the actual big-screen experience. So, it can be skipped unless you want to save money and don't want to buy the 55-inch variant.