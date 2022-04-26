Micromax In 2c India launch: Expected price and specifications

Micromax is all set to unveil the successor to In 2B today. Expanding its portfolio, the company will launch the Micromax In 2c today. The smartphone is aimed at budget buyers and the company has claimed in the teasers and posters that the phone can offer a battery life of up to 50 hours of talktime. It is also believed to offer 16 hours of video streaming.

Micromax will launch the device at 12 pm in India on Flipkart exclusively. The product page on Flipkart has already gone live ahead of the launch.

Previously a tipster revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc processor. It is expected to use the same processor Unisoc T610 as the In 2b. The chip is believed to be at par with the MediaTek Helio G80. Interestingly, Micromax has used the Helio G35 in Micromax 1B.

The Micromax In 2c is also expected to feature a dual rear camera system, the same as the 2B. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel secondary lens. There could be a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The phone may house a 5000mAh battery.

Micromax IN 2B comes in two memory configurations. The 4GB variant of the smartphone has been launched at Rs 7999 whereas the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 8999.The Micromax IN 2B comes in Blue, Black, and Green colours.



Micromax IN 2B features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of storage using a microSD.

The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There is an LED flash to assist this camera during low light conditions. The Micromax IN 2B comes with a 5000mAh battery and it can be charged through a USB-C port.

