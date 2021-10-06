Microsoft to let you boot Windows 11 out of box on your brand-new PC

Windows 11 is now available for you to download on your eligible Windows 10 PC for free. And if you do not have one, you can go buy a new PC from the market. Most newer PCs, including desktops, all-in-ones, and laptops, come pre-installed with Windows 11, but there is still a large range of PCs that have Windows 10 pre-installed instead. The simple way here to get Windows 11 is to upgrade after the initial setup. But Microsoft wants to make things easy for new PC buyers.

If your PC comes pre-installed with Windows 10, Microsoft will give you an option to upgrade to Windows 11 right from the beginning. The software giant has rolled out a new update that upgrades the Windows 10 version 2004, 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2 out-of-box experience by allowing you to install Windows 11 on eligible PCs. Simply put, you will see an option to upgrade to Windows 11 during the initial setup process on your new Windows 10 PC. This will save you the extra step of upgrading to Windows 11 later.

Needless to say, you will need to connect your PC to an internet connection because the Windows 11 update will need to be downloaded onto your PC during the setup process. And this is one of the most important things that your PC needs to have for the upgrade. Other things include a supported chipset, TPM 2.0 enabled, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, among other things. Microsoft has listed the entire set of system requirements on its website, so you can head there and check them out.

The biggest advantage of this update is going to be the wait that most people are forced to go through because Windows 11 is being rolled out in a phased manner. This means that several users are still in a waiting line, and even though there is a workaround to skip the line to get the operating system, upgrading Windows 11 right from the start seems like a better option here. This update is applicable only to the Home and Professional editions of Windows 11, which means Enterprise edition users are going to miss out. But these PCs are controlled by your company's IT department, so they do not have much of a choice here.

Windows 11 is turning out to be one of Microsoft's most successful operating systems. In fact, the company is celebrating right now. It just managed to light up the Burj Khalifa in blue colour and Windows 11 was displayed in the middle. It also collaborated with Mikey Likes It Ice Cream to launch a Windows 11-themed ice cream called the Bloomberry.