Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar says moonlighting by IT employees okay if no breach in contract

Moonlighting in the Indian IT sector has divided companies. On one hand, giants like Infosys and IBM are strictly against the practice of employees taking a second job secretly. On the other, brands like Tech Mahindra are okay with the culture. Amid this debate, the government has little or no business dictating how businesses should operate. However, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, still believes moonlighting could set the path to the future of work culture.

In an interview with Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor of Business Today Television, the IT minister said that Moonlighting is a trend, an idea whose time has come. He also claims that the practice will evolve over the years, and more employees may prefer taking jobs as a consultant. He began by saying, "My point on this is very simple that employee entrepreneurship is a trend that we cannot ignore. In the future, the model is going to involve more and more groups of individuals working together as a group, either loosely connected or tightly connected, who will be doing significant amounts of work".

However, the union minister also cautioned that employees should not violate contracts. He essentially means that if companies do not allow employees to take a second job, then it should be avoided. "I have also said very clearly that if today, an employee has a contract with an employer and the contract specifically forbids him or her from doing anything unethical or defining what is unethical or what is against the contract, there is no way that anybody will any individual for violating a contract that he or she has with the employer."

He adds, "I want to be very clear on behalf of myself, my Ministry, and the government of India that [I] will never condone and it's not a great idea for any employee to start talking about violating a contractual commitment he or she has with the company".

During the interview, MoS Chandrasekhar also spoke about 5G and indicated that the government's role in the rollout is more or less done, following the auction. He says, "It is for the private companies to roll these networks out. For all practical purposes, the government has done what it has do in terms of enabling the 5G ecosystem". When asked why Apple and other smartphone OEMs have not updated phones yet to enable the 5G network, he indicated that it is possible "device companies were taken aback at the speed at which [5G in] India has moved".