Moto E22s launched in India with 5,000mAh battery and water repellent design under Rs 10,000

Motorola has launched the Moto E22s in India, which is the latest budget 4G phone from the company. This is aimed at those who want an all-rounder smartphone under Rs 10,000. It has a water-repellent design, which one won't likely see in the lower price segment. There is also a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood, a 90Hz display, a dual rear camera setup, and more.

The new Moto E22s comes with a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will be sold in two colors, Eco Black and Arctic Blue. The Moto E22s will be up for sale on October 22 via Flipkart and other retail stores. Here's everything you need to know about this budget 4G phone. Don't expect the companies to offer a 5G smartphone at an entry-level price point, but the OEMs are expected to offer it starting next year.

The Moto E22s comes with a typical 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 500nits of peak brightness and Panda Glass protection. The display has support for HD+ resolution and Widewine L1 certification. The panel refreshes at 90Hz, which again people rarely get in the lower price segment. This one has an IP52 water-repellent rating, which means that the budget phone will be able to survive light rain and water splashes. On the front is a punch-hole display design, similar to most phones in the market. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well for biometric authentication.

It is powered by an entry-level MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, which is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Motorola isn't shipping this device with the latest Android OS, which might disappoint some. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

For photography, there is a dual rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel primary camera with PDAF and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. For selfies, Motorola has added an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The camera app offers shooting modes such as Portrait, Panorama, Night Vision, Dual Capture, Live Filter, and more. One will be able to record FHD videos at 30fps.

It features a 5,000mAh battery, which the company is claiming will last for up to two days. However, Motorola is only shipping a 10W charger in the retail box, which will likely take a little longer to top up the battery.