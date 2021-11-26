Moto Tab G70 expected to launch in India soon

Motorola may unveil a new tablet in India soon. After launching the Moto Tab G20 , Motorola is likely to launch a slightly more premium Moto Tab G70. The upcoming tablet was earlier spotted on Google Play Console and now the Motorola device has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. This certification suggests that the tablet could be launched in India soon. The Moto Tab G70 could also be the branded version of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, which is already available in the market.

Tipster Mukul Sharma revealed on Twitter that the Moto Tab G70 has passed BIS certification. Previously, the Moto Tab G70 was spotted on Google Play Console. The listing reveals that the tablet will come with a WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It will reportedly be powered by MediaTek Kompanio SoC and bears the model number MT8183A. The Moto Tab G70 could come in a 4GB RAM variant, but Motorola may launch more RAM variants as well. The tablet will run on Android 11 out of the box, and it might be upgradable to Android 12.

The Moto Tab G70 was also listed on Geekbench a couple of days ago. The Geekbench listing reveals that the tablet could be powered by Helio G90T, which has 2x A76 + 6x A55 and a Mali-G76 GPU, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It has not been revealed whether the storage can be expanded using a microSD card. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also comes with MediaTek Helio G90T Tab Octa-Core processor with up to 2.05GHz speed. The P11 Plus also comes with 6GB RAM. In terms of battery, the Moto Tab G70 houses 7700mAh battery which provides a battery life of upto 15 hours.

Motorola has re-entered the tablet market with the Tab G20. The tablet was launched at a price tag of Rs 9999. It features an 8-inch IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. The tablet is powered by MediaTek Hello P22T chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Moto Tab G20 runs on Android 11 out of the box.

In the camera department, the Moto Tab G20 comes with a single 5-megapixel camera sensor. On the front, there is a 2-megapixel camera for selfies. The Moto Tab G20 comes with Dolby Atmos support which enhances the sound quality of the device. The tablet houses a 5100 battery and has a USB Type- C charging port.



