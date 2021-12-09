Motorola Moto Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1,144Hz refresh rate launched: Price and specifications

Motorola has finally lifted the veil off one of its most powerful devices— the Moto Edge X30. The smartphone company has been launched in China. The Moto Edge X30 is the first Motorola phone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon's 8 Gen1. The smartphone features dual 50-megapixel camera supported by another 2-megapixel sensor. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. Motorola may soon launch the smartphone in India.

Much before the launch, the renders of the Moto Edge X30 were leaked online. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout. The company has also announced a Moto Edge X30 Special Edition. So let us have a look at the specifications and price

Moto Edge X30: Price and availability

Moto Edge X30 has been launched in China at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant, the RMB 3399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 8GB/256GB model, and RMB 3,599 (around Rs 42,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. The special edition Moto Edge X30 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx Rs 47,500) for the12GB/256GB variant. The phone is offered in Blue and White colours and will be on sale in China later this month.

Moto Edge X30: Specifications

Moto Edge X30 features a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and comes with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The display also supports DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+. The display has a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

Moto Edge X30 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a dual 50MP primary OV50A40 sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third-sensor. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.