Motorola Moto G52 with OLED display launched, price in India starts at Rs 14,499

Motorola Moto G52 has been launched in India as the company's latest smartphone. The new phone brings some good features, such as an OLED display and a fast-charging battery. However, this phone lacks 5G support, so if you are looking for a 5G phone, this one is not for you. The Motorola Moto G52 was initially launched in Europe for EUR 249, but its India price is much lower, making it an interesting option on the market.

Motorola Moto G52 price in India

The Motorola Moto G52 costs Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,499 for the 6GB variant. The first sale begins on May 3 on Flipkart. If you use an HDFC Bank credit card for upfront or EMI payments, you will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 1,000. The Moto G52 comes in Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey colours.

Motorola Moto G52 specifications

Specifications-wise, the Moto G52 comes across as a budget phone. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In the centre of the top part, there is a punch-hole, inside which is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Moto G52 carries a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 12 with the company's MyUX skin on top. The Moto G52 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Moto G52 has a 50-megapixel main camera on the back. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also has an IP52-rated body, which means it can resist water splashes easily.