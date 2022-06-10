Motorola's phone with 200-megapixel sensor set to take on the likes of Vivo X80 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro

Motorola has so far been doing good in the budget and the mid-range category, but looks like the smartphone maker now wants to take over the premium category. Motorola had confirmed last month that it is working on a device with a 200-megapixel sensor, which is expected to hit the market in July. The flagship phone is said to arrive with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, support for 125W fast charging and more. Lenovo's general manager of mobile phone has teased the camera performance of the Motorola phone.

Lenovo's General Manager for Mobile Phone Business Shen Jin stated on Weibo that he was impressed by the photos captured by Motorola's upcoming phone. "The photos taken by the new phone surprised me a lot," he wrote. Shen Jin, however, did not share the camera samples of the phone. He also did not reveal whether he was referring to the camera performance of the Motorola phone with a 200-megapixel camera or not. As per Weibo, Jin was previously used the Moto Edge X30, which was launched months ago in the global market as well as the Indian market.

A couple of days ago, Motorola confirmed the launch of a new smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor. The smartphone maker confirmed that it is working on a flagship Android smartphone featuring the newly-launched Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Rumours suggest that the new phone could be the Motorola Frontier which may be launched in the market as Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The company did not reveal the name of the phone but said that the launch would take place in July. Motorola may also launch the phone in India, considering it launched the previous two smartphones including the Edge 30 and the Edge 30 Pro.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate support. There will be a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The phone will also come with a curved display.

In the camera department, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to come with a triple-camera setup. Alongside the 200MP main camera, the phone will be accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 60-megapixel camera for selfies

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM.The phone will also support 125W fast charging for the 4500 mAh battery.