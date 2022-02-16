Multi-device WhatsApp feature is great, but Gehraiyaan murder saga shows it is also a privacy risk

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan has garnered mixed responses from critics and audiences alike. Some called it a snoozefest, while some were unable to move past the ending of the movie. While most people were busy scrutinizing the Shakun Batra directorial, I couldn't help but notice how the film subtly highlights the pitfalls of WhatsApp's multi-device feature, without the intention of doing so. I will tell you how, but you will truly understand only f you have seen the film. If you haven't already, you should watch it to understand how WhatsApp's multi-device feature can be a boon as well as a bane.

Towards the end of the film, when Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and Zain(Siddharth Chaturvedi) went on their "last" trip together on the famous Yacht, Alisha was completely oblivious to Zain's plan of hacking her to death. When she started to believe that things were working in her favor, a WhatsApp chime left her shell shocked. The WhatsApp text on the MacBook lying in front of Alisha opened a window of revelations. That is because Zain made her believe that he had broken up with Tia (Ananya Pandey) and dropped the idea of mortgaging her farmhouse. Whereas in reality, he was actually selling the farmhouse and had not broken up with her. Zain had planned to kill Alisha on the Yacht but he forgot to log out of his WhatsApp account on his MacBook.

While he was away, Alisha accessed his chats with his business partner and came to know that he had not broken up with Tia nor had he dropped the idea of mortgaging the farmhouse. She could see his chats while he was typing them because Zain was logged in from both his phone as well as the laptop. Thanks to WhatsApp's multi-device feature, that no longer requires users to keep the phone near the laptop to use it. You can log in from both devices at the same time.

If not for those WhatsApp chats on MacBook, Alisha would never have got to see Zain's real side. While the WhatsApp feature saved Alisha's life, Zain had to lose his. Without revealing how and why I would rather explain how this feature can be both useful and harmful if not used correctly.

Downsides of WhatsApp's multi-device feature

WhatsApp has made it extremely comfortable for users who like to access the messaging app from their laptops or computers. This eliminates the need to constantly check the phone for important messages. With the latest updates, users are no longer required to keep their phones near the laptop to use WhatsApp on their computers. To cut a long story short, you no longer require your phone to check WhatsApp messages on your computer.

While this feature seems extremely convenient, it also has privacy risks. For instance, if you log in to WhatsApp from a public computer that is accessed by a lot of people and forget to log out, you are in for a lot of trouble. You wouldn't want your personal chats to go public, but if you forget to log out, you invariably expose your private data. If you are using WhatsApp on your office computer and don't manually log out, the next person on the shift can easily access your chats. He can even take a few screenshots and make them go viral on social media.

You could be Zain too if you don't log out of your WhatsApp account on your laptop and expose it to people who you don't want to read your texts. He would have been successful in killing Alisha if he hadn't left his laptop with WhatsApp unattended.

Notably, you can also remove the secondary devices from your primary phone by selecting the Settings menu. So even if you remember logging out only after leaving a place, you can do it from your phone.