Musk changes username to 'Mr. Tweet' and now struggling to change it back

Elon Musk on Wednesday changed his username on Twitter to Mr. Tweet leaving millions of his followers perplexed. However, the Twitter chief regretted his decision shortly after.

Musk said, "Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back," with a laughing emoji at the end.

Reportedly, this comes after Musk was addressed as Mr. Tweet in one of the legal proceedings. The attorney, Nicholas Porritt, called the gaffe a "Freudian slip," but Musk joked it was "probably an accurate description."

For anyone not in on the joke, the lawyer for the investors suing Elon accidentally called him “Mr. Tweet” while grilling him this week. — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) January 25, 2023

This slip was at a trial brought by Tesla shareholders who have accused Musk of committing securities fraud via tweet when he said he would take Tesla private. The shareholders have accused Musk of illegally manipulating Tesla's stock price when he sent a 2018 tweet saying he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share followed by the confirmation of "funding secured."

Meanwhile, Musk's Twitter is also in a legal soup after it was sued by landlords in London and San Francisco for failing to pay rent on its offices. The failure to pay rent is assumed to be a part of cost-cutting strategies that were implemented after the billionaire took over the social media giant.

The Crown Estate in London, which manages property belonging to King Charles III, filed a claim in the High Court in London last week. The alleged unpaid rent is for office space near Piccadilly Circus. The landlord of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has also filed a lawsuit after the company failed to make its latest monthly rent payment of $3.4 million for January.